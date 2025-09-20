New report claims Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘are considering’ a move back to the UK

Prince Harry reportedly dropped a huge hint that he and Megan are considering a move back to the UK.

While speaking with Joss Stone at the London WellChild Awards last week, the Duke of Sussex appeared to drop a hint that he and his wife, Meghan Markle, are thinking of returning to his home country.

Following the conversation, Joss spoke to Hello! magazine , stating she and the Duke spoke about her recent relocation home to the UK.

“He was saying how wonderful the schools are here and how important community is for children,” the Grammy winner recalled.

“It was nice to share that with him because it’s exactly why we felt drawn to come back.”

“He … asked about how we were settling back in,” the songwriter noted.

“He’s just very warm and down to earth, as always. Maybe Harry will move back too. That would be nice.”

The conversation comes days after it was reported Prince Harry is hoping to “reset his relationship” with the Royal family, after his recent reunion with his father King Charles.

According to the Daily Mail, his return to the UK this week “may be the start of something that at least allows them to be a functioning wider family again.”

During his visit, Harry was able to land himself a 54-minute meeting with his father – marking the first time they have seen each other in 19 months.

After their meeting, a royal source told the newspaper: “It’s become clear that Harry now regrets some of his actions. He wants to reset his relationship with his family and with the people of the UK. “It’s hard to see him ever coming back to live in Britain but this may be the start of something that at least allows them to be a functioning wider family again.” The King has not seen his grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet, in three years, when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to the UK for Queen Elizabeth II‘s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2021. The same source said: “The King wants to be a grandfather to his grandchildren so that’s an important pull. He was so pleased when they came over for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee and he was able to spend some time with them.” Meanwhile, a spokesman for Prince Harry said he “obviously loved being back in the UK, catching up with old friends and just generally being able to support the incredible causes that mean so much to him.” As for the Duchess of Sussex, she remained back in California with Archie and Lilibet.