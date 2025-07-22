New report claims Meghan and Harry’s Netflix deal is ‘dead’

According to a new report, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s hopes for a new Netflix deal are “dead.”

An insider at the streaming giant has reportedly said that The Duchess of Sussex “had everything going for her,” but the views for her show With Love, Meghan have been “dismal.”

Meghan’s lifestyle show failed to break into Netflix’s top 300 programmes for the first half of 2025, while Prince Harry’s own project, Polo, was only watched by 500,000 people in six months.

A second season of With Love, Meghan, was confirmed by Meghan herself after the release of season one as part of the couple’s $100million deal with Netflix – which expires this year.

However, a source at Netflix has claimed: “This deal is dead. She had everything going for her—name, platform, press—and the numbers were dismal.”

“They’re just waiting for the credits to roll. They’re letting it expire without drama. There’s no appetite for anything new.”

Former executive editor of the American Ok! magazine, Rob Shuter, has claimed that Netflix will not offer them a new contract once their current one comes to an end.

“The interest just isn’t there anymore. They went from buzzy to background noise,” another Netflix source told Rob.

Back in April, Meghan responded to the measurable criticism she received over her Netflix series, and explained that she is “able to just tune out whatever that noise is.”

Speaking at the Time100 Summit in New York, Meghan called out critics, saying: “People said, ‘Why didn’t you film the show in your house?’ I said, ‘My kids are coming home for their nap.’”

“Eighty people in the kitchen isn’t really the childhood memory I would love for them to have,” she added.

The 43-year-old also detailed how she deals with the ups and downs of creating a business after having recently released her own lifestyle brand, As Ever, and a podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder.

“The past year-and-a-half has been incredibly busy and ambitious. You see it all come to life and try to give yourself the space and the grace to make mistakes, to know you’re not doing it right every day,” she at the summit.

The Suits alum recognises that she is always under a “microscope” while facing “scrutiny” but makes a “very conscious effort to create boundaries for herself, her wellbeing and mental health.”

She admitted that she won’t always “get it right” but revealed how her kids – Archie (5) and Lilibeth (3) – keep her on track and put things into perspective.

She said: “Something that is seemingly so big somehow becomes so microscopic in importance compared to what’s happening with my children.”

Her most important job is being a “role model” to her two kids and “raising a very strong and confident young woman.”

“But also having son, I think that is just as paramount […] for young men to be raised with a confidence and sense of self that is going to empower the women around them too.”

“So I try to model that behaviour, but again, it starts with whatever’s going on internally. I am able to just tune out whatever that noise is, really not give it any credence.”