Nelson Mandela’s grandson slams Meghan Markle after her latest bombshell interview

Nelson Mandela’s grandson has slammed Meghan Markle for comments she made in a recent interview.

Speaking to The Cut earlier this week, the Duchess of Sussex recalled a moment a cast member from The Lion King pulled her aside at the 2019 London premiere of the live-action version of the film.

The former Suits star, who married Prince Harry the year prior, said: “He looked at me, and he’s just like light. He said, ‘I just need you to know: When you married into this family, we rejoiced in the streets the same we did when Mandela was freed from prison.’”

Nelson Mandela’s grandson Zwelivelile said he was “surprised” by Meghan’s comments, comparing her wedding to the 1990 release of his grandfather.

He told MailOnline: “Nelson Mandela’s release from jail was the culmination of nearly 350 years of struggle in which generations of our people paid with their lives. It can never be compared to the celebration of someone’s wedding.”

“Every day there are people who want to be Nelson Mandela, either comparing themselves with him or wanting to emulate him. But before people can regard themselves as Nelson Mandelas, they should be looking into the work that he did and be able to be champions and advocates of the work that he himself championed.”

In the same interview, Meghan said she and her husband Harry were “happy” to leave the UK because “just by existing, we were upsetting the dynamic of the hierarchy”.

She told The Cut that she and Harry were prepared to go anywhere in the Commonwealth to escape their life in Britain and were considering Canada, New Zealand and South Africa before the actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry offered them a home in California.

The mother-of-two said: “Anything to just… because just by existing, we were upsetting the dynamic of the hierarchy. So we go, ‘Okay, fine, let’s get out of here. Happy to.'”

Meghan said she has “really made an active effort to forgive” both her in-laws and members of her own family, and that since she stepped back from royal duties she “hasn’t had to sign anything that restricts me from talking”, but she is “still healing” from the ordeal.

She also claimed that in private, Harry has referred to “losing my dad in this process”, suggesting he no longer has a relationship with Prince Charles.