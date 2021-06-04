Meghan Markle’s new book features adorable illustration of Prince Harry and their son Archie

The book is set for release this month

Meghan Markle’s new book features adorable illustration of Prince Harry and their...

Meghan Markle’s new book features an adorable illustration of Prince Harry and their 2-year-old son Archie.

The Duchess of Sussex has written a children’s book titled ‘The Bench’, which is set for release on June 8.

Before it’s release, Meghan sent out advanced copies of her first book to some special people – including her photographer friend Gray Malin.

Gray shared the first glimpse of Meghan’s new book on his Instagram Story, alongside the caption: “Received some royal mail 👑 Congrats on your new book, M!”

He also showed a hand-written note on the inside of the book, which said: “Dear Gray, From one parent to another – all my love from my family to yours… As ever, Meghan.”

The book’s inside cover also features a sweet watercolour illustration of Meghan’s husband Prince Harry, and their 2-year-old son.

‘The Bench’ will tell the story of the special bond between a father and a son, as seen through the eyes of a mother – inspired by Harry’s relationship with Archie.