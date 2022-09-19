Meghan Markle wipes away tears in emotional moment at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

Meghan Markle became visibly emotional at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday.

The Duchess of Sussex was seen wiping away tears as the late monarch’s coffin was transferred into a state hearse at Wellington Arch, after her state funeral in Westminster Abbey.

The Queen has since embarked on her final journey to Windsor Castle, where she will be buried alongside her late husband Prince Philip this evening.

King Charles III, Prince William and Prince Harry lead the procession behind the Queen’s coffin, along with Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Prince Andrew.

Meanwhile, Meghan stood outside Westminster Abbey alongside the Queen Consort Camilla, Kate Middleton, and Kate’s two eldest children – Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The Duchess of Sussex paid special tribute to Queen Elizabeth at her funeral by wearing pearl and diamond drop earrings given to her by the late monarch.

Queen Elizabeth passed away peacefully on September 8 aged 96, at her Scottish estate of Balmoral.

Meghan and Harry currently live in California with their children Archie and Lilibet, but they returned to the UK for a string of charity events last month.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex prolonged their visit when the Queen, who was Harry’s grandmother, died.