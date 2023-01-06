Meghan Markle visited Princess Diana’s grave to ask for “clarity and guidance”.

The duchess’ husband Prince Harry made the revelation in his new memoir, titled Spare, which has been leaked ahead of its scheduled publication date – January 10.

Harry detailed how he and his then-girlfriend rowed out to the island his late mother is buried on, on the 20th anniversary of her death.

After spending some time at the grave, Harry recalls realising Meghan wanted some private time with his mother, and left her be.

He writes: “When I returned, she was on her knees with her eyes closed and her palms flat against the stone,” adding that the duchess had told him she had asked Diana for “clarity and guidance”.

The couple’s visit to the grave would have taken place in 2017 – 20 years after the tragic death of Princess Diana.

The late Princess of Wales was laid to rest at her childhood home of Althorp House in Northamptonshire, and the grave was later red-dedicated by the Archbishop of Canterbury.