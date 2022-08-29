Meghan Markle reveals she’s returning to Instagram

Meghan Markle has revealed she’s returning to Instagram.

The former Suits star has not been active on the app since March 2020, when she and her husband Prince Harry made their last post on their @sussexroyal account.

In a new interview with The Cut, the Duchess of Sussex teased: “Do you want to know a secret? I’m getting back … on Instagram.”

After confirming her relationship with Harry, Meghan was permitted to join him, Kate Middleton, and Prince William on a pre-existing Instagram account @KensingtonRoyal – which she had no control over.

She explained: “There’s literally a structure by which if you want to release photos of your child, as a member of the family, you first have to give them to the Royal Rota.”

“Why would I give the very people that are calling my children the N-word a photo of my child before I can share it with the people that love my child? You tell me how that makes sense and then I’ll play that game.”

Meghan teased her return to Instagram following the release of her podcast Archetypes.

The 41-year-old’s 12-episode podcast series will shed light on the tropes that women across generations have overcome, and will feature candid conversations with some famous faces.

Introducing her new podcast, the mother-of-two explained: “This is Archetypes—my podcast about the labels and tropes that try to hold women back.”

“Over the course of the next dozen episodes, we’re going to live inside and rip apart the boxes women have been placed into for generations—boxes like diva, crazy, the B-word, slut.”

“Some of these words—these labels—are harsh; they’re abrasive. And I want to get to the bottom of where they come from, why they’ve stuck around for so long, and—importantly—how we can move past them.” Meghan was joined by her longtime friend Serena Williams for the first episode, who discussed her recent decision to retire from her tennis career, as well as motherhood, and life in the public eye.

Meghan and Harry tied the knot in May 2018, and they welcomed their son Archie the following year.

The couple welcomed their second child together, a daughter named Lilibet Diana, last June.

The Sussex family currently live in California, but are set to return to the UK next month for a string of charity events.