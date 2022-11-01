Meghan Markle reveals she studied for UK citizenship test

Meghan Markle has revealed she studied for UK citizenship test.

Speaking to the First Lady of Canada Sophie Trudeau on her podcast Archetypes, the Duchess of Sussex said she prepared for the Life in the UK test “a couple of years ago”.

However, the former actress is not believed to be a British citizen, having reportedly “abandoned” the idea after she and her husband Prince Harry stepped down as senior working members of the Royal Family in March 2020, which was branded “Megxit” by the public.

According to MailOnline, experts claimed that Meghan did not live in the UK for the required three years to get spousal citizenship after marrying Harry back in 2018.

The Duchess of Sussex told Sophie: “That citizenship exam is so hard. I was studying for it [the test] and I remember going: ‘Oh my goodness’. I would ask my husband: ‘Did you know this? Did you know this?’ And he would say: ‘I had no idea'”.

The 41-year-old did not reveal whether she took the citizenship test in the end.

The news comes after it was reported that Harry and Meghan are set to snub an invite to spend Christmas with the Royal Family, amid news of the Duke of Sussex’s explosive memoir SPARE.

Sources told The UK Mirror that Harry and Meghan have “no plans” to join the family for their first Christmas since Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

Another source said: “This book could spell the end for any relationship Harry wants to have with his family, it’s desperately sad.”

“Everyone is bracing themselves for yet another fraught and frantic period at the mercy of the Sussexes.”

It’s understood that there has been little contact between the Sussexes and the Royal Family since their return to California after the Queen’s funeral.

Harry’s upcoming memoir titled SPARE is set to be released on January 10, 2023, and the Royal Family are said to be “hugely nervous” about its contents.

The memoir’s one-word title carries significance, as “the heir and the spare” has long been a common term to describe the monarch and their sibling.

Being the younger brother of Prince William, who is next in line to the throne, Harry has become accustomed to the “spare” title since he was born.

“Spares” within the Royal family are thrust into the spotlight from birth, but unlike their eldest sibling, they have no defined role.

And as time goes on, and their older sibling has their own children, their importance seems to lessen alongside their place in the line of succession.

While the “Spare” title may hold a negative connotation, it could also be a reference to Harry’s freedom from the Royal family.

The title may be a nod to Harry feeling “spared” from the British monarchy itself, and the pressure of being the future King.

According to reports, lawyers for the Royal family will be “on standby” when the book is released in January, amid fears it is “critical of everyone and everything”.

The book’s publisher Penguin claims SPARE “takes readers immediately back to one of the most searing images of the twentieth century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother’s coffin as the world watched in sorrow-and horror.”

“As Diana, Princess of Wales, was laid to rest, billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling-and how their lives would play out from that point on.”

Billed as “his story at last”, Harry’s memoir is sure to ruffle some feathers within the Royal family.

The book’s description adds: “With its raw, unflinching honesty, SPARE is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief.”

The contents of Harry’s book are reportedly being kept top secret, and palace aides have claimed that no members of the Royal Family have been offered the chance to read it in advance.

According The Daily Mail, the Royal Household has already been warned that the 416-page memoir is “critical of everyone and everything” and will be seen as both “controversial” and “provocative”.

Another source has told The UK Mirror: “The very title demonstrates yet another confrontational attack on the family after claiming a desire for privacy.”

“Palace lawyers will undoubtedly be on standby in the new year waiting to see what is in it. If Harry’s previous allegations across numerous TV interviews are anything to go by, this will be nuclear.”

“Regardless of the content, which will no doubt be explosive, there will be little chance of this acting as a vehicle to reconciliation for Harry and Meghan.”

According to reports, Harry was paid a $20million (£18.4million) advance for the book as part of a three-title deal worth £36.8m.

The Duke of Sussex has also pledged to support British charities with donations from the proceeds of his book – including Sentebale and WellChild.

Earlier this week, the publisher’s chief executive, Markus Dohle, said: “Penguin Random House is honoured to be publishing Prince Harry’s candid and emotionally powerful story for readers everywhere.”

“He shares a remarkably moving personal journey from trauma to healing, one that speaks to the power of love and will inspire and encourage millions of people around the world.”

Harry and his wife Meghan quit life as senior working royals in 2020, and now live in California with their two children Archie and Lilibet.

The Duke’s memoir will be released on January 10, just weeks after Harry and Meghan’s Netflix docu-series is set to air; it’s understood the series could premiere as early as December.