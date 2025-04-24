Meghan Markle responds to major criticism of her Netflix series

Meghan Markle has opened up about the criticism she received over her Netflix series, and explained that she is “able to just tune out whatever that noise is.”

With Love, Meghan was released last month, and was met with mixed reviews.

Speaking at the Time100 Summit in New York, Meghan called out critics, saying: “People said, ‘Why didn’t you film the show in your house?’ I said, ‘My kids are coming home for their nap.’”

“Eighty people in the kitchen isn’t really the childhood memory I would love for them to have,” she added.

The 43-year-old also detailed how she deals with the ups and downs of creating a business after having recently released her own lifestyle brand, As Ever, and a podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder.

“The past year-and-a-half has been incredibly busy and ambitious. You see it all come to life and try to give yourself the space and the grace to make mistakes, to know you’re not doing it right every day,” she at the summit.

The Suits alum recognises that she is always under a “microscope” while facing “scrutiny” but makes a “very conscious effort to create boundaries for herself, her wellbeing and mental health.”

She admitted that she won’t always “get it right” but revealed how her kids – Archie (5) and Lilibeth (3) – keep her on track and put things into perspective.

She said: “Something that is seemingly so big somehow becomes so microscopic in importance compared to what’s happening with my children.”

Her most important job is being a “role model” to her two kids and “raising a very strong and confident young woman.”

“But also having son, I think that is just as paramount […] for young men to be raised with a confidence and sense of self that is going to empower the women around them too.”

“So I try to model that behaviour, but again, it starts with whatever’s going on internally. I am able to just tune out whatever that noise is, really not give it any credence.”

During this appearance in New York, the former actress shared that she is currently the “happiest” she’s ever been with her businesses and family life.

“To have a partner and a husband who is so supportive and have healthy kids who are so joyful. I never would have imagined at this point I would feel so happy and grateful, and I really do.”

During an episode of her show, Meghan playfully clapped back at friend Mindy Kaling for calling her by her former surname, Markle, multiple times as they put a charcuterie board together.

“It’s so funny too that you keep saying Meghan Markle. You know I’m Sussex now,” said the 43-year-old.

Meghan adopted the royal title after marrying Prince Harry in 2018, however, the pair officially stepped down as senior royals in January 2020.

“You have kids and you go, ‘No, I should share my name with my children,’” Meghan said to The Office star.

She continued: “I didn’t know how meaningful it would be to me, but it just means so much to go, ‘This is our family name, our little family name.’”

Meghan shared that the title is also an important part of her and her husband’s “love story.”

In an interview with People, she said: “As the kids get older, they’re so excited about, ‘Oh my gosh, Mama and Papa, how did you meet?’”

She continued: “I think that will come with time as they get older, but for right now a huge part of our love story is that we share the name Sussex.”

Meghan also expressed that the royal title “means a lot to me.”