Meghan Markle opens up about ‘juggling it all’ when it comes to her family

Meghan Markle has opened up about “juggling it all” when it comes to looking after her family, especially when they’re feeling under the weather.

Speaking on the latest episode of her Confessions Of A Female Founder podcast, she revealed that at the time of recording one of her children had respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

The Duchess of Sussex then opened up about the challenges of being a working mother, and said: “With that comes the woman who is juggling it all and doing it all from home, being confident enough to tell the truth about what’s going on.”

She continued: “Because you can’t give grace to someone in the same way if you just have no sense of it… My kids, for example, right now, one has RSV, the other has influenza A.”

“I hear a little pitter-patter of feet upstairs, home from school, you know cough syrup all night and rubbing the back, and… we still find a way to show up for both.”

Meghan shares two kids with her husband Prince Harry: Archie (5) and Lilibet (3).

In the first episode of Confessions Of A Female Founder, which dropped at the start of this month, the 43-year-old kept things simple when introducing himself.

The opening episode, released by Lemonada Media, features the Suits alum referring to herself as simply “Meghan.”

This approach is echoed in the episode’s end credits when a voice says: “Confessions of a Female Founder is a production of Lemonada Media, created and hosted by Meghan.”

The promotional photo for the podcast also features the title followed by “with Meghan.”

During an episode of her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, she playfully clapped back at Mindy Kaling for calling her by her former surname, Markle, multiple times as they put a charcuterie board together.

“It’s so funny too that you keep saying Meghan Markle. You know I’m Sussex now,” she said.

When the couple tied the knot back in 2018, the late Queen Elizabeth II gave Meghan and Prince Harry the titles Duchess of Sussex and Duke of Sussex, respectively.

The couple then went on to subsequently adopt Sussex as their last name.

“You have kids and you go, ‘No, I should share my name with my children,’” Meghan said to Mindy.

“I didn’t know how meaningful it would be to me, but it just means so much to go, ‘This is our family name, our little family name.’”

However, this is not the only reason Meghan and Harry wished to keep their royal surname – despite stepping down from engaging in royal duties.

The Suits alum shared that the title is also an important part of her and her husband’s “love story.”

In a recent interview with People, Meghan said: “As the kids get older, they’re so excited about, ‘Oh my gosh, Mama and Papa, how did you meet?’”

She continued: “I think that will come with time as they get older, but for right now a huge part of our love story is that we share the name Sussex.”

Meghan also expressed that the royal title “means a lot to me.”