Meghan Markle opens up about her relationship with the late Queen Elizabeth II

Meghan Markle has opened up about her relationship with the late Queen Elizabeth II.

During the fourth episode of the Harry & Meghan docuseries, which joined Netflix today, the Duchess of Sussex admitted she was “so grateful” to have the Queen as a grandmother figure in her life.

She said: “I treated her as my husband’s grandma, and knowing that of course there has to be a completely different sense of propriety in public, when you’re sitting and having breakfast to just be able to talk.”

“When we got into the car in between engagements she had a blanket and she put it over my knees. And we were sitting in this car with this blanket and I thought, ‘I recognise and respect and see that you’re the Queen, but in this moment I’m so grateful that there is a grandmother figure because that feels like family’.”

“And because I was so so close with my grandmother,” Meghan said, adding she had taken care of her grandmother “in her final years”.

The former Suits star added of her first engagement with the Queen that it was “such a good day, we laughed”. Also in the docuseries, Prince Harry revealed he spoke to the Queen “many times” about his plan to move to Canada with Meghan in 2020. He said: “She knew that we were finding things hard.” The Duke of Sussex also revealed his grandmother invited him and Meghan over for tea when they returned from Canada, and suggested they stay the night as she had no plans for the week. Meghan said that they were getting on the plane in Vancouver, they received a message saying they were “not allowed” to visit the Queen, as she was busy and had plans all week. She added: “That was certainly the opposite of what she had told me.” “I remember looking at H. This is when a family and a family business are in direct conflict. They are blocking you from seeing the Queen but what they are really doing is blocking a grandson from seeing his grandmother.” Queen Elizabeth II died aged 96 on September 8 this year. Harry & Meghan finished filming before the Queen’s death. All six episodes of the docuseries are now available to stream on Netflix.