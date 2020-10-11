Meghan Markle opens up about being ‘the most trolled person in the entire world’

Meghan Markle has opened up about being “the most trolled person in the entire world”.
According to research by Online Casino earlier this year, the Duchess of Sussex was ranked the third most trolled celebrity of 2019.
Marking World Mental Health Day on Saturday, Meghan appeared on the popular Teenage Therapy podcast with her husband Prince Harry – where she described the relentless trolling as “almost unsurvivable”.
“In 2019, I was the most trolled person in the entire world – male or female,” she told the podcast.
“[For] eight months of that, I wasn’t even visible, I was on maternity leave with the baby – but what was able to be manufactured and churned out, it’s almost unsurvivable, it’s so big you can’t even think what that feels like,” she said.
“I don’t care if you’re 15 or you’re 25, if people are saying things about you that aren’t true, what that does to your mental and emotional health is so damaging.
“We all know what it feels like to have our feelings hurt,” Meghan added, “We all know what it feels like to be isolated or othered.”
Meghan recalled being asked by a journalist whether she was okay while she was struggling with exhaustion after the birth of her baby Archie.
“We were on a tour in South Africa, and on the last day of the tour, man, I was tired. I was just about to give Archie a bath. I was exhausted,” she explained.
“Between every official engagement, I was running back to make sure our son was fed. It was a lot.
“But at the very end, the journalist asked me, ‘Well, are you OK?’ and I didn’t realize that my answer would receive such an interest from around the world. Because I said, ‘Well, thanks, people never really ask me if I am OK.'”
Meghan admitted she “didn’t think about that answer” and said she “just answered honestly.”
“Because I was in a moment of vulnerability, because I was tired, because there was no presentation, it was just, here’s where I am.
“I am a mom who is with a four-and-a-half-month-old baby and we are tired. But I think it speaks to the fact that the reason it resonated with people is because everyone wants to be asked if they are OK,” she said.
“And so I would say, today I am doing very well, thank you for asking.”
“So, a year later, I would say yes, I am doing well, and the past few months have been layered for everyone.
“We certainly can’t complain. We are fortunate. We all have our health. We have roofs over our heads.”
Meghan and Harry revealed that they practice self-care and meditating to take care of their mental wellbeings.
