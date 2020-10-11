Meghan Markle opens up about being ‘the most trolled person in the entire world’

Meghan Markle opens up about being ‘the most trolled person in the...

Meghan Markle has opened up about being “the most trolled person in the entire world”.

According to research by Online Casino earlier this year, the Duchess of Sussex was ranked the third most trolled celebrity of 2019.

Marking World Mental Health Day on Saturday, Meghan appeared on the popular Teenage Therapy podcast with her husband Prince Harry – where she described the relentless trolling as “almost unsurvivable”.

“In 2019, I was the most trolled person in the entire world – male or female,” she told the podcast.

“[For] eight months of that, I wasn’t even visible, I was on maternity leave with the baby – but what was able to be manufactured and churned out, it’s almost unsurvivable, it’s so big you can’t even think what that feels like,” she said.