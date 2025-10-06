Meghan Markle faces backlash over video shot near site of Princess Diana’s death

Meghan Markle has faced backlash over a recent video shot near the site of Princess Diana’s death.

In the clip, posted to her Instagram, the duchess can be seen putting her feet up inside the car as it crosses bridges, including the Pont Alexandre III and the Pont des Invalides.

She captioned the post: “About last night. Thank you @pppiccioli and @balenciaga I’ve missed you 🇫🇷 – thanks for the love ❤️”

Next on the Seine is the Pont d’Alma bridge, which is adjacent to the Pont d’Alma tunnel where Princess Diana, her boyfriend Dodi Fayed, and driver Henri Paul died in August 1997.

Although there was no comment section below Meghan’s video, people expressed their shock at the video, given the connection to Princess Diana.

“This was definitely an odd move on her part, even more bizarre that she posted it for the public to see,” one person wrote.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told the MailOnline that Meghan “can’t have been thinking” when she posted the video because it “defies belief.”

“I’m sure she didn’t mean to cause offence, she can’t have been thinking, but it’s insensitive beyond belief. It’s a complete absence of thought. She couldn’t possibly have intended to be disrespectful, but it’s another example of the Sussexes doing something that makes no sense at all,” he said.

“Diana’s death is a tragedy that has scarred so much of Harry’s life, and I can’t imagine he would find this very appropriate,” he added.

The accident had a significant negative impact on the royal family; Prince Harry, Meghan’s husband, frequently expresses how the sadness of his mother’s passing still troubles him.