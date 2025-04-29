Meghan Markle discusses ‘fear of failure’ amid HRH style controversy

Meghan Markle has discussed the “fear of failure” amid her controversy over the use of her HRH style.

In the latest episode of her Confessions of a Female Founder podcast, the Duchess of Sussex explained that she is an overachiever due to her blood type being A positive, while admitting she often ignores her gut feelings.

Meghan interviewed her “close friend” Jamie Kern Lima, just hours after the make-up entrepreneur released her own podcast chat with her.

This went on to spark major controversy over her apparent use of the HRH style despite stepping down as a working royal in 2020 alongside her husband, Prince Harry.

A photo of a gift basket of ice cream and home-made jam sent by Meghan to Jamie showed a monogrammed card featuring the printed italic message: “With Compliments of HRH The Duchess of Sussex.”

As part of their exit negotiations with Buckingham Palace, Meghan and Prince Harry agreed to stop using their HRH styles.

Speaking about starting up her brand As Ever, the Suits alum explained why she started off small with just jam.

“At the beginning, I just liked making jam. All I liked to do was just make jam and preserves. And it went from ‘OK, I’m going to share this jam with lots of friends and family’, to ‘People really like it and it brings me joy, so maybe I can share it more broadly.'”

“But even then I was in so much fear of failure or opinion that I wasn’t thinking big enough at first.”

This HRH controversy comes after Meghan playfully clapped back at friend Mindy Kaling for calling her by her former surname, Markle, multiple times as they put a charcuterie board together.

“It’s so funny too that you keep saying Meghan Markle. You know I’m Sussex now,” said the 43-year-old.

Meghan adopted the royal title after marrying Prince Harry in 2018, however, the pair officially stepped down as senior royals in January 2020.

“You have kids and you go, ‘No, I should share my name with my children,’” Meghan said to The Office star.

She continued: “I didn’t know how meaningful it would be to me, but it just means so much to go, ‘This is our family name, our little family name.’”

Meghan shared that the title is also an important part of her and her husband’s “love story.”

In an interview with People, she said: “As the kids get older, they’re so excited about, ‘Oh my gosh, Mama and Papa, how did you meet?’”

She continued: “I think that will come with time as they get older, but for right now a huge part of our love story is that we share the name Sussex.”

Meghan also expressed that the royal title “means a lot to me.”