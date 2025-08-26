Meghan Markle breaks silence on difficult separation from her children during Queen Elizabeth’s funeral: ‘I was not well’

Meghan Markle has broken her silence on the difficult separation from her children during Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.

The 44-year-old Duchess of Sussex shared an emotional memory with Queer Eye star Tan France in season 2 of her Netflix series With Love.

She recalled a period of time when she was “not well” apart from her children, a comment that appeared to allude to her 2022 trip to the United Kingdom, which was prolonged because of Queen Elizabeth’s passing.

Speaking to Tan, she reflected on how motherhood has exceeded her expectations: “It’s better than I ever expected.”

She and Prince Harry are parents to Prince Archie, who is six, and Princess Lilibet, who is four.

Reflecting on his own experience, Tan said: “You know what’s funny? When parents are like, ‘Oh, I just can’t wait for them to go to college and be out,’ I’m like, I never want my children to leave.”

“They’re not allowed to get married. Not allowed to leave my house.”

Agreeing, Meghan reflects on her own children, saying: “I’ll miss them so much. You want to be the parent who’s like yes, go do it. Go do your thing. Go live that life. But I’m going to miss you so much.”

The longest I went without being around our kids was almost three weeks,” she said. “I was…not well.”

Queen Elizabeth passed away in September 2022 at the age of 96, while Meghan and Prince Harry were in London away from their home in California for a number of humanitarian events.

Before returning to the United Kingdom when the Queen unexpectedly became unwell, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had already travelled to Manchester and Germany for charitable events while their children, who were three and fifteen months old at the time, were not present.

Following the funeral, the couple stayed overseas, and in his 2023 memoir Spare, Harry reflected on the unexpected separation.

“Our quick trip would now be an odyssey. Another ten days, at least. Difficult days at that,” Prince Harry wrote in the book. “More, we’d have to be away from the children for longer than we’d planned, longer than we’d ever been.”