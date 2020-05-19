Meghan Markle and Prince Harry supply 250,000 meals with generous wedding donation

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have provided 250,000 meals during the coronavirus pandemic – thanks to their generous wedding donation.

The royal couple pledged the money they earned from their wedding broadcast to help the charity, Feeding Britain.

Harry and Meghan’s £90,000 donation will help feed thousands of struggling citizens all around the UK.

“The Duke and Duchess’ generous support covers the costs of distributing 250,000 meals across our network,” the charity’s director Andrew Forsey told Fabulous magazine.

“All of those meals are being distributed through our emergency food response during the coronavirus lockdown.”

He explained that the large sum of money will be a major advantage to their emergency food programme.

“The incredibly generous support we’re receiving from the Duke and Duchess is enabling our emergency food programme to bring much-needed relief – in the form of hundreds of thousands of meals – to so many families during these incredibly challenging times.”

“Families who were already vulnerable before the pandemic are now even more so, having been impacted by a catastrophic mix of low income and isolation,” he added.

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex previously revealed the couple were “delighted” that the money was going towards “such a great cause”.

Harry and Meghan reportedly told the Archbishop of Canterbury, who is President of the charity, that they wanted the donation to go to the charity – after schools in the UK were closed in March.

The couple exchanged vows two years ago today on May 19, 2018 in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Rare snaps of the fairytale ceremony were released this morning to mark the milestone.

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast, we chat through Matt Damon’s ‘fairytale’ lockdown in Dublin, Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian’s paternity test drama and why OnlyFans is getting so popular:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Gosscast is available on iTunes and Spotify and all usual podcast channels.