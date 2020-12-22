Meghan Markle and Prince Harry spotted on rare outing in Beverly Hills

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were spotted on a rare outing in Beverly Hills over the weekend.

In photos published by PageSix, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were pictured wearing hats and face masks, as they tried to keep a low-profile.

Meghan looked stunning in a brown $375 J.Crew coat, a black jumper, jeans and knee-high boots.

The couple and their 19-month-old son Archie are currently living at their multi-million dollar mansion in Montecito, California – where they count Oprah and Ellen DeGeneres as neighbours.

Meghan, 39, and Harry, 36, stepped down as senior members of the Royal family in March, and announced their plans to become “financially independent”.

Since then, the Duke and Duchess have signed a multi-year podcast deal with Spotify, and a major contract with Netflix.

Despite their success over the past few months, the couple faced heartbreak back in July when Meghan suffered a miscarriage.

The former actress shared the news in an emotional essay for The New York Times, and the couple were praised for opening up about their experience.