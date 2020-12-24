Meghan Markle and Prince Harry release their official Christmas card with baby Archie

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry release their official Christmas card with baby...

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have released their official Christmas card with baby Archie.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s festive snap was shared via animal rescue centre Mayhew, which the couple are patrons of.

18-month-old Archie bears a striking resemblance to his father in the new image, with his red locks of hair.

The royal family posed alongside their two dogs Pula and Guy, writing: Wishing you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.”

Inside the card, the couple wrote: “This year we, as a family, have made donations to several charities with you in mind.

“From a local California organisation that helps families transition out of homelessness, to two of our U.K. patronages: one that supports animal and community welfare, and the other, a memorial fund for a cherished friend that helps to educate children and fight poverty in Uganda, we have honoured their work on behalf of all of us.”

The London-based animal charity wrote: “We’re thrilled to receive wonderful Christmas wishes from our Patron, The Duchess of Sussex. 🎄

“The Duke and Duchess have also made a personal donation, helping us continue to be there for the dogs, cats and people in our community this winter and beyond.

“From all of us at Mayhew, two and four-legged, thank you and Merry Christmas. 🐶🐱💜”.

According to Page Six, the photo was taken outside a playhouse in the garden of Meghan and Harry’s Montecito home.

A spokesperson for the family told the publication: “The original photo of the family was taken at their home earlier this month by The Duchess’s mother.

“The small Christmas tree, including the homemade ornaments and other decorations, was selected by Archie, and the tree will be replanted after the holidays.”