Meghan Markle and Prince Harry bought domain names for daughter Lilibet Diana before her birth

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry bought domain names for their daughter Lilibet Diana before her birth.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their second child together on June 4, who they affectionately named after Harry’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth and his late mother Princess Diana.

A rep for the couple has confirmed that they registered several domains in their baby girl’s name ahead of her arrival “to protect against the exploitation of the name”.

The rep told PEOPLE: “As is often customary with public figures, a significant number of domains of any potential names that were considered were purchased by their team to protect against the exploitation of the name once it was later chosen and publicly shared.”

According to The Telegraph, LilbetDiana.com and LiliDiana.com were among the domains purchased, but they are not yet active.

The couple’s son Archie also has a website in his name for their charitable foundation Archewell.

Meghan and Harry announced the birth of their daughter in a statement via their reps.

They said: “It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world.”

“Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA. She weighed 7 lbs 11 oz. Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home.”

“Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales,” the statement added.

The couple also wrote on their Archewell website: “On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe.”

“Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family,” they added.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex tied the knot at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018.

The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Archie, on May 6, 2019.

Meghan and Harry stepped down as senior working members of the royal family last year and relocated to California, where they currently reside.