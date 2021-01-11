Meghan Markle ‘abandons plans’ to become a citizen of the UK

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly have no plans to move back to the UK on a permanent basis

Meghan Markle has reportedly abandoned her plans to become a citizen of the UK.

A rep for the Duchess of Sussex previously told CNN that she was planning on becoming a dual citizen of the US and the UK, her husband Prince Harry’s native.

To apply for a citizenship in the UK, the mother-of-one would have to spend a minimum of three years living in the country as a spouse, but the royal couple missed out on the mark when they moved to the States last year.

According to the Telegraph, the Duchess has “no reason” to apply for the citizenship, as she and Harry do not plan on returning to the UK on a permanent basis.

The couple and their 19-month-old son Archie are currently living at their multi-million dollar mansion in Montecito, California – where they count Oprah and Ellen DeGeneres as neighbours.

This news comes one year after the couple decided to take a step back from the Royal Family.

On January 8, 2020, Megan and Harry announced they were officially stepping down from their senior royal positions.

Sharing the news in a lengthy social media statement, the couple wrote at the time: “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution.

“We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”

“It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages.

“This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.

“We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties.

“Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”