Meghan and Harry’s $100 million Netflix deal will NOT be renewed

It has been reported that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s $100 million Netflix deal will NOT be renewed when it expires this September.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a reported $100 million agreement with the streaming giant back in 2020.

According to The Sun, this contract is near its end and it will conclude without a renewal.

A source shared with the outlet: “There’s no animosity from either side. Things have just run their course.”

In addition to this, a Hollywood insider has confirmed with PEOPLE, that Meghan and Prince Harry’s production deal will not be extended due to a shift in Netflix’s business strategy.

On Tuesday, an insider at Netflix reportedly said that The Duchess of Sussex “had everything going for her,” but the views for her show With Love, Meghan have been “dismal.”

Meghan’s lifestyle show failed to break into Netflix’s top 300 programmes for the first half of 2025, while Prince Harry’s own project, Polo, was only watched by 500,000 people in six months.

A second season of With Love, Meghan, was confirmed by Meghan herself after the release of season one as part of the couple’s $100million deal with Netflix – which expires this year.

However, a source at Netflix has claimed: “This deal is dead. She had everything going for her—name, platform, press—and the numbers were dismal.”

“They’re just waiting for the credits to roll. They’re letting it expire without drama. There’s no appetite for anything new.”

Former executive editor of the American Ok! magazine, Rob Shuter, has claimed that Netflix will not offer them a new contract once their current one comes to an end.

“The interest just isn’t there anymore. They went from buzzy to background noise,” another Netflix source told Rob.