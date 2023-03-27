King Charles ‘too busy’ to meet son Prince Harry during his surprise visit to London

King Charles is reportedly “too busy” to meet his son Prince Harry during his surprise visit to London.

The Duke of Sussex returned to the UK to attend the preliminary High Court hearing in his case against Associated Newspapers this morning.

The 38-year-old and a group of other well-known faces, including Elton John and Elizabeth Hurley, are suing the publisher of Daily Mail, Mail On Sunday and Mail Online for invasion of privacy.

Prince Harry arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice for his privacy case hearing against Associated Newspapers pic.twitter.com/LLbi19m3DG — Ellie Costello (@elliecostelloTV) March 27, 2023

It is understood that this is the first time Harry has been in the UK since the funeral of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, in September.

According to the Telegraph, King Charles was informed of his son’s visit, but he is “too busy” to meet up with him.

Buckingham Palace said the King is leaving the UK for a state visit to Germany on Wednesday morning.

It comes amid speculation Harry and his wife Meghan Markle will not attend King Charles’ coronation.

According to The Telegraph, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex received an email invitation to attend the event in May.

The couple, who live in California with their two children Archie and Lilibet, are reportedly “weighing up the logistics” alongside the “personal implications” of attending the ceremony amid tension between them and the rest of the Royal family.