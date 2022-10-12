King Charles III’s coronation date has been confirmed.

The 73-year-old ascended to the throne following the death of his beloved mother Queen Elizabeth II last month.

Buckingham Palace confirmed on Tuesday that his coronation will take place on May 6, 2023 at Westminster Abbey.

They said in a statement: “The Coronation of His Majesty The King will take place on Saturday 6 May 2023 at Westminster Abbey.”

“The Ceremony will see His Majesty King Charles III crowned alongside The Queen Consort.”

It had previously been incorrectly reported that the coronation would take place on June 3 next year.

Although Charles ascended to the throne just two days after the death of the Queen, the coronation ceremony will mark the beginning of his reign as monarch.

His wife, Camilla Parker-Bowles will also be crowned Queen Consort on the day.

The monarch, who will be 74 at the time of the coronation, will become the oldest person to be crowned king in British history.