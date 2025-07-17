King Charles gives Queen Camilla a new royal title in shock move

King Charles has given his wife, Queen Camilla, a new royal title, in a move that has never before been made in history.

According to the Royal Navy, the King bestowed the title of Vice Admiral of the United Kingdom on his wife on July 16, a day before Camilla’s 78th birthday.

Camilla is now the first woman to ever hold this honorary title, which can only be appointed by the sovereign on the nomination of the First Sea Lord, who is currently Sir Gwyn Jenkins.

Camilla’s new role will “further enhance Her Majesty’s relationship with the Service”, according to Sir Gwyn.

“We are honoured to welcome Her Majesty The Queen to HM Naval Base Devonport,” he said in a statement, shortly after the royal received her new title at a ceremony at the Plymouth-based dockyard.

“Her Majesty’s visit has been a tremendous boost to morale, and the honorary appointment reflects the high regard in which Her Majesty is held by all of us.”

This is not the first royal title the 76-year-old has given to his wife, as when he took over the throne following his mother Queen Elizabeth II’s death in 2022, he named Camilla ‘Queen Consort.’

Charles went on to issue a Royal Warrant to change his wife’s title to “Queen Camilla” in time for their joint coronation in May 2023.

This comes after Prince Harry revealed his hopes to “reconcile” with the Royal Family after losing the legal challenge over his UK security.

In an emotional new interview with the BBC, the Duke of Sussex has stated that he has been left “devastated” after losing the case.

He revealed that his father King Charles “won’t speak to me because of this security stuff”, and that he did not want to fight anymore.

Harry spoke with BBC News in California after losing an appeal over the levels of security he and his family are entitled to while in the UK.

“I can’t see a world in which I would bring my wife and children back to the UK at this point,” he said reflecting on the defeat.

“There have been so many disagreements between myself and some of my family… I would love reconciliation with my family. There’s no point continuing to fight any more, life is precious.”

The prince had wanted to outrun major changes to his security that were introduced in 2020 when he stepped down as a working royal.

Sharing that he felt “let down”, he described his court ruling as a “good old fashioned establishment stitch up.”

On whether he had asked the King to intervene in the case, Prince Harry said: “I never asked him to intervene – I asked him to step out of the way and let the experts do their jobs.”

The prince said his treatment during the trial had “uncovered my worst fears”.

“I’m devastated – not so much as devastated with the loss that I am about the people behind the decision, feeling as though this is okay. Is it a win for them?”

He continued: “I’m sure there are some people out there, probably most likely the people that wish me harm, who consider this a huge win.”

“Everybody knew that they were putting us at risk in 2020 and they hoped that me knowing that risk would force us to come back. But then when you realise that didn’t work, do you not want to keep us safe?”

“Whether you’re the government, the Royal Household, whether you’re my dad, my family – despite all of our differences, do you not want to just ensure our safety?”

When asked if he missed the UK, he revealed: “I love my country, I always have done, despite what some people in that country have done… and I think that it’s really quite sad that I won’t be able to show my children my homeland.”

“I wish someone had told me that beforehand,” he said, adding that the ruling had been a “surprise.”

Buckingham Palace then went on to issue a statement in response to Prince Harry’s stark interview, which said that the court had “repeatedly and meticulously” examined issues with the security arrangements.

“All of these issues have been examined repeatedly and meticulously by the courts, with the same conclusion reached on each occasion,” they added.