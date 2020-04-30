Kate Middleton’s hair stylist reveals the Duchess has a ‘wicked sense of humour’

"You can have a good joke with her"

Kate Middleton’s hair stylist has revealed that the Duchess has a “wicked sense of humour”.

It’s been nine years since the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge tied the knot at Westminster Abbey in April 2011, and hairdresser Richard Ward styled Kate’s locks on their big day.

Speaking to People magazine about working with Kate, Richard said: “The first time I went around to their house, it was actually William that made me a cup of tea!”

“That was very nice,” he said.

Explaining Kate’s “wicked sense of humour”, Richard said: “It’s quite dry, there’s no airs and graces – you can have a good joke with her.”

The hairstylist also revealed how Prince William helped him out while he was changing Kate’s hair for their wedding reception.

“I wanted to show Kate the back of her hair and I was struggling to walk with this 500-year-old mirror, and he just said, ‘Let me give you a hand,’ and I said, ‘No, no, honestly,\ but he took one end and I’ve got the other and we’re shuffling along with this mirror – he’s great, he really is,” he recalled.

