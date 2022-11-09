Ad
Kate Middleton surprises 3-year-old boy with sweet gift in viral video

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

A sweet video of Kate Middleton surprising a 3-year-old boy with a gift has gone viral.

The Princess of Wales visited Colham Manor Children’s Centre on Wednesday on behalf of the Maternal Mental Health Alliance, a UK-based charity of which she serves as patron.

In a video shared on Twitter by reporter Rhiannon Mills, the 40-year-old is seen kneeling down to talk to a young boy named Akeem.

When Akeem asks Kate what her name is, the royal replies: “My name is Catherine.”

Akeem then showed interest in the poppy pin Kate was wearing on her coat, and she offered it to him.

The mum-of-three asked: “Do you know what this is for? It’s for remembering all the soldiers who died in the war. There you go — that’s for you.” Kate then handed the pin to Akeem’s mother.

Check out the viral video below:

