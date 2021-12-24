Kate Middleton set to show off her piano skills at Christmas Eve carol service

Kate Middleton will show off her piano skills at a Royal carol service, which airs tonight.

The Duchess of Cambridge hosted Royal Carols: Together At Christmas in Westminster Abbey on December 8 to thank the people who have supported their communities during the pandemic.

Teasing the event, which airs at 7:30pm on ITV on ITV, Kensington Royal tweeted a video of Kate sitting at a piano.

Ahead of the carol service, Kate tweeted: “I’m so excited to be hosting #TogetheratChristmas here at @wabbey, a place that’s really special to William and me.”

In a recorded introduction to the service, the Duchess paid tribute to the “inspirational” people who have served their communities during the “bleak time” of the pandemic.

She said: “We wanted to say a huge thank you to all those amazing people out there who have supported their communities. We also wanted to recognise those whose struggles perhaps have been less visible too.”

Kate said the country had been through “such a bleak time” and had faced “many challenges”, including the loss of loved ones, while frontline workers had been under “immense pressure”.

She added that while people had been “more emotionally and socially distanced and isolated from each other”, this separation had helped people to realise “how much we need each other” and the importance of acts of kindness.

The service includes music from the Westminster Abbey choir, X Factor star Leona Lewis, Ellie Goulding and Tom Walker, who performed his Christmas single For Those Who Can’t Be Here.

The Duke of Cambridge, British Paralympian and junior doctor Kim Daybell, actor Tom Felton and presenter Kate Garraway all gave readings at the service, and there was also a performance of To The Day – a special piece created for the event by poet and writer Lemn Sissay.