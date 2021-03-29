Kate Middleton set to publish new book

Kate Middleton has announced she is publishing a new book.

The Duchess of Cambridge shared the news via her social media accounts on Sunday, revealing the title of the book – ‘Hold Still: A Portrait of Our Nation in 2020’.

The photography book will contain 100 images taken during the Covid-19 pandemic, aiming to portray the impact of the crisis.

Alongside a stunning photo of the Duchess, Kate wrote: “When we look back at the COVID-19 pandemic in decades to come, we will think of the challenges we all faced – the loved ones we lost, the extended isolation from our families and friends and the strain placed on our key workers.”

“But we will also remember the positives: the incredible acts of kindness, the helpers and heroes who emerged from all walks of life, and how together we adapted to a new normal.”

“Through Hold Still, I wanted to use the power of photography to create a lasting record of what we were all experiencing – to capture individuals’ stories and document significant moments for families and communities as we lived through the pandemic.”

Funds raised from the sale of the book will be split between mental health charity, Mind, and the National Portrait Gallery.

The book focuses on three key themes – Helpers and Heroes, Your New Normal and Acts of Kindness – and will include photos of frontline workers and those separated from their friends and family.

The new book will be available both online and in bookstores from May 7, and is available to pre-order now.

