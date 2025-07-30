Kate Middleton returns to work while sharing rare personal message

Kate Middleton has returned to work following her summer break, while sharing a rare personal message as part of a new project.

The Princess of Wales interrupted her holidays to deliver a new personal statement as part of a new initiative.

Despite being off-duty, Kate has been working behind the scenes on a brand new exhibition she helped curate.

The 43-year-old, who visited the V&A museum in East London, wrote in the message displayed with her Makers and Creators exhibition: “Objects can tell a story.”

She has emphasised the influence of “historic objects” to shape “fashion, design, film, art.”

For the display, she assembled an array of pieces, such as a watercolour painting of a woodland clearing by children’s writer Beatrix Potter, a medieval Somerset church tile, and a 200-year-old Welsh quilt.

She continued: “Individual, unique objects can come together to create a collective whole that helps us to explore our social and cultural experiences and the role we play in the wider tapestry of life.”

This little exhibition also has a costume by Oliver Messel, one of Britain’s top stage designers, created for the Fairy of the Woodland Glade character in the Royal Ballet’s 1960 rendition of The Sleeping Beauty.

There is also a Victorian Morris and Co. furnishing screen crafted by William Morris’s assistant John Henry Dearle, as well as a George Henry Boughton oil painting titled A Woman Holding a Mirror and a Rose.

Kate is a patron of the V&A, selected these items during her visit to its East Storehouse in Stratford in June.

She was there to educate herself about the “order an object” system, which allows the public to request paintings, furniture, books, and sculptures for personal viewings.