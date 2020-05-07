Kate Middleton opens up about homeschooling Prince George and Princess Charlotte

The Duchess of Cambridge has been playing teacher at home

Kate Middleton has opened up about homeschooling Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Like many other parents during the coronavirus pandemic, the Duchess of Cambridge has been helping her children with their schoolwork at home.

However, Kate gave an insight into their home life – and joked that George would rather do Charlotte’s homework instead of his own.

“George gets very upset because he just wants to do all of Charlotte’s projects. Making spider sandwiches is far cooler,” she revealed during an interview on ITV’s This Morning.

The Duchess of Cambridge shares an insight into homeschooling Prince George and Princess Charlotte as she talks to @Schofe and @hollywills about her new photography project, #HoldStill2020 with @npglondon For details of how to get involved, head to our app! pic.twitter.com/alR4SHk2Tt — This Morning (@thismorning) May 7, 2020

The 38-year-old also revealed how her family are coping with being apart from their loved ones.

“It is really hard. We haven’t done a huge amount of FaceTime and face calls [in the past] so obviously we are doing a lot of more of that now and actually it has been really great,” she admitted.

“We try to check in with family members daily and, in some ways, we have a lot more contact.”

“It is difficult. It is hard to explain to a five and six, nearly seven, year old what is going on. But the schools have been great at supporting us.”

The Duchess also discussed her love of photography and how she is using this time to work on her skill.

“During this time, I am spending lots of time picking up my camera and taking pictures of the children because they are always around us and we are doing stuff together, which has been great,” she explained.

“One of the fantastic things of photography is really capturing that moment so it is not stage setting or setting it up perfectly. It is capturing moments that feel real to you.”

“The power of photography is that it can capture a moment and tell a story,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on May 1, 2020 at 2:30pm PDT

Kate spoke about her love of photography after she snapped some sweet photos of her daughter, Princess Charlotte, delivering food to their vulnerable neighbours recently.

