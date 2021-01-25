Kate Middleton and Prince William reportedly have a new pet

Kate Middleton and Prince William have reportedly gotten a new pet.

Back in November, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announced the sad news that their beloved dog of nine years Lupo had died.

According to The Mail on Sunday, the royal couple were gifted an eight-month old black Cocker Spaniel by Kate’s brother James prior to Lupo’s death.

A source told the publication: “The new puppy is adorable and the whole family are besotted.”

“They were devastated when Lupo passed away. It was hoped that a younger dog would give Lupo some company and give him a little more life and energy,” the insider added.

Lupo came from a litter of James Middleton’s pooch Ella’s litter back in 2012, with the 33-year-old revealing his dog had a new little of puppies back in May.

Sharing a sweet snap of the six pups in July, James shared his heartache as it was time for the dogs to go to their new homes.

Following the death of Lupo, James wrote on Instagram: “It is with great sadness that Lupo, the beloved dog of my sister Catherine and her family has passed away.

“Lupo was the son of Ella, brother to Zulu, Inka & Luna. He was 9 years old. Nothing can ever prepare you for the loss of a dog. For those who have never had a dog, it might be hard to understand the loss.

“However for those who have loved a dog know the truth: a dog is not just a pet; it is a member of the family, a best friend, a loyal companion, a teacher and a therapist.

“Rest in peace Lupo. Tilly & Mini will be waiting for you. You will always be remembered and your legacy will live on forever. Good Boy 🐾”.

In November, Kate and William confirmed on Instagram that beloved dog Lupo had died.

They wrote: “Very sadly last weekend our dear dog, Lupo, passed away.

“He has been at the heart of our family for the past nine years and we will miss him so much. – W & C.”