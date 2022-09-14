Ad
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle pay subtle tribute to Queen Elizabeth II ahead of her funeral

Credit: Ward/WENN.com
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have paid subtle tributes to Queen Elizabeth II, ahead of her funeral.

The British monarch died on September 8 at the age of 96, and her state funeral will take place on Monday, September 19.

Kate and Meghan joined their husbands Prince William and Prince Harry today to follow the Queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall – where she will lie in state for four days ahead of her funeral.

At Her Majesty’s coffin procession on Tuesday night, Meghan wore a pair of earrings given to her by the late monarch.

Kate wore a string of pearls around her neck, seemingly a nod to The Queen and her love of the freshwater beads.

The Princess of Wales also wore the Queen’s diamond and pearl leaf brooch and Princess Diana’s pearl earrings to the procession of the late monarch’s coffin on Wednesday.

The Queen’s funeral will see around 500 dignitaries from around the world descend upon London to pay their respects to the late monarch.

Find out who is invited to the funeral, and who is not, here.

 

