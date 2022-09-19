How much is the Imperial State Crown worth?

The Imperial State Crown is currently sat upon Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Standard-draped coffin on a velvet cushion.

The late British monarch, who died on September 8 at the age of 96, wore the crown annually for the State Opening of Parliament and for other official occasions.

When not in use, the crown is on public display in the Jewel House at the Tower of London – which has been home to the Crown Jewels for more than 600 years.

The Imperial State Crown, which was made in 1937 for the coronation of King George VI, will stay on top of the Queen’s coffin until after her state funeral this morning.

Her son, King Charles III, will wear the St Edward’s Crown for his coronation, but will put on the Imperial State Crown to leave Westminster Abbey at the end of the ceremony.

Charles will also wear the Imperial State Crown at the opening of Parliament, as well as on other official occasions, just like his late mother did.

For each State Opening The Queen travelled to the Palace of Westminster in a State Coach, accompanied by the Imperial State Crown. The crown, orb & sceptre will sit on top of the Royal Standard draped over The Queen's coffin during the Lying-in-State period at Westminster Hall. pic.twitter.com/qbpWgGBrl2 — Royal Collection Trust (@RCT) September 12, 2022

The Imperial State Crown is considered “priceless”.

However, some experts estimate it is worth between £3 billion and £5 billion.

The crown is made of gold and set with an incredible 2,868 diamonds, 17 sapphires, 11 emeralds, 269 pearls, and four rubies.