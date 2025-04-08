How Meghan Markle introduces herself on new podcast following ‘Sussex’ name controversy

The first episode of Meghan Markle’s new podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, has dropped and she keeps things simple when introducing herself.

The opening episode, released by Lemonada Media, features the Duchess of Sussex referring to herself as simply “Meghan.”

This approach is echoed in the episode’s end credits when a voice says: “Confessions of a Female Founder is a production of Lemonada Media, created and hosted by Meghan.”

The promotional photo for the podcast also features the title followed by “with Meghan.”

During an episode of her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, the 43-year-old playfully clapped back at Mindy Kaling for calling her by her former surname, Markle, multiple times as they put a charcuterie board together.

“It’s so funny too that you keep saying Meghan Markle. You know I’m Sussex now,” she said.

When the couple tied the knot back in 2018, the late Queen Elizabeth II gave Meghan and Prince Harry the titles Duchess of Sussex and Duke of Sussex, respectively.

The couple then went on to subsequently adopt Sussex as their last name.

“You have kids and you go, ‘No, I should share my name with my children,’” Meghan said to Mindy.

“I didn’t know how meaningful it would be to me, but it just means so much to go, ‘This is our family name, our little family name.’”

However, this is not the only reason Meghan and Harry wished to keep their royal surname – despite stepping down from engaging in royal duties.

The Suits alum shared that the title is also an important part of her and her husband’s “love story.”

In a recent interview with People, Meghan said: “As the kids get older, they’re so excited about, ‘Oh my gosh, Mama and Papa, how did you meet?’”

She continued: “I think that will come with time as they get older, but for right now a huge part of our love story is that we share the name Sussex.”

Meghan also expressed that the royal title “means a lot to me.”