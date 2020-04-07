Harry and Meghan ‘taking a few months off’ because they ‘need a break’

The couple just started their new life in LA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly now “taking a few months off” because the couple “need a break”.

The former senior Royals just made the move to Los Angeles from Canada, and are said to be in need of some downtime.

Just last month the former actress and the Queen’s grandson completed their final duties, and now they are looking to relax and spend time with their son Archie and build their new life, close to Hollywood.

Meghan and Harry confirmed this week that they will be launching a new non-profit organisation, called Archewell, but now sources say they won’t be starting anytime soon.

Speaking on the podcast On Heir, Royal expert Omid Scobie said: “It is interesting because we had such a build-up since January to the departure of Meghan and Harry stepping back as senior working royals.

“Suddenly on March 31 it sort of crept up on us really quickly, we had the couple announcing the beginning of their transition period over the next year on Instagram.

“At the same time, they were announcing that they are closing down their social media and their website and taking a break for the next few months. It’s sort of taken everyone by surprise, I think.”

“There was so much talk in the press about the couple preparing projects and ready to launch initiatives. When actually it was two people that were like, “We need a break too”.”

She said: “I think that is, both on a personal and a professional level, a smart move.

“No one is moving forward with plans right now, and if you do have plans to move forward with it’s not really a good look to be flaunting that in people’s faces.

“Other people are permanently in a no-go zone right now. Nobody is getting any momentum with anything, so for them to be like ‘woohoo, look at us, we have all these things on the agenda, it would have been insensitive.”

It comes after Meghan and Harry shared and official ‘goodbye’ post on their Instagram account Sussex Royal.

On this week’s episode of The Gosscast we’re talking about celebrities who are donating their millions to help in the Coronavirus crisis and the serious drama on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Plus the girls discuss the latest move from Canada to Hollywood for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen on iTunes and Spotify: