First look at the new UK coins featuring King Charles III’s portrait

The official coin effigy of King Charles III has been unveiled by the Royal Mint.

His Majesty’s image will appear on coins towards the end of the year but in the meantime, a memorial coin range will be released on October 3 to commemorate the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Royal Mint tweeted: “We are proud to unveil the first official coin portrait of King Charles III which has been designed by Martin Jennings FRSS and personally approved by His Majesty.”

We are proud to unveil the first official coin portrait of King Charles III which has been designed by Martin Jennings FRSS and personally approved by His Majesty. The first coins to feature the effigy are part of a memorial collection for Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. pic.twitter.com/umrUBbUCBr — The Royal Mint (@RoyalMintUK) September 29, 2022

“The first coins to feature the effigy are part of a memorial collection for Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”

Chief Commercial Officer at the Royal Mint Nicola Howell said: “We expect customers will start to be able to receive the commemorative range from October and then we expect the 50p memorial circulating coin to be appearing in people’s change probably from December.”

Chris Barker from the Royal Mint Museum told PA: “Charles has followed that general tradition that we have in British coinage, going all the way back to Charles II actually, that the monarch faces in the opposite direction to their predecessor.”

He described the portrait as: “Dignified and graceful, which reflects his years of service.”

The Latin inscription surrounding the effigy reads: “CHARLES III D G REX F D 5 POUNDS 2022” which translates to: “King Charles III, by the Grace of God, Defender of the Faith”.

Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8 aged 96, after 70 years on the throne.

An estimated 27 billion coins with her image are still in circulation and will remain legal tender as they are gradually phased out over time.