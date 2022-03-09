Duchess Camilla pokes fun at her portrayal in The Crown after meeting actress who played her

Prince Charles’ wife Camilla came face-to-face with Emerald Fennell, the actress who played her in The Crown, on Tuesday.

The pair met at an event to celebrate International Women’s Day, and while many assumed it would be awkward between them – Camilla happily chatted to Emerald and posed for a photo with her.

The Duchess of Cornwall even poked fun at Emerald’s portrayal of her in The Crown during a speech at the event, which was held at Clarence House.

Camilla has just met “Camilla” from The Crown! Lovely moment here at Clarence House as the Duchess of Cornwall met Emerald Fennell for the first time at her @WOWisGlobal #IWD reception: pic.twitter.com/J3d6Lwq0Su — Emily Nash (@emynash) March 8, 2022

WATCH When the real Camilla met her fictional @TheCrownNetflix alter ego @emeraldfennell at @ClarenceHouse today for a reception hosted by the Duchess of Cornwall celebrating brilliant, inspirational women, many of whom are taking part in @WOWisGlobal #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/F8u60f8Z1s — Roya Nikkhah (@RoyaNikkhah) March 8, 2022

Speaking to the crowd, Camilla said: “For me, it’s very reassuring to know that if I should fall off my perch at any moment, my fictional alter ego is here to take over. So, Emerald — be prepared!”

The actress spoke to journalist Georgie Prodromou at the party, and admitted she was “nervous” to meet the Duchess.

“I was nervous I might be thrown in the Tower — but so far, so good,” the 36-year-old joked.

“[Camilla] has been in the spotlight for a long time and has always weathered it with grace.”

“I was nervous I might be thrown in the Tower.” Emerald Fennell, who plays the Duchess of Cornwall in The Crown, met Camilla today at a reception at Clarence House: pic.twitter.com/HB4S06f1vT — Georgie Prodromou (@GeorgieProRadio) March 8, 2022

“It was particularly nice to meet her today on International Women’s Day because, you know, she does so much for so many particularly female charities,” she added.

Emerald played Camilla in seasons 3 and 4 of The Crown, which doesn’t exactly paint the Royal family in the best light.

The fourth season of the Netflix drama depicted Prince Charles’ rocky marriage with Princess Diana, and his notorious affair with Camilla.

After the season premiered in November 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall were forced to disable replies on their official Twitter account, after being inundated with nasty comments on social media.

Charles and Camilla tied the knot in a civil ceremony back in 2005, nine years after the Prince of Wales divorced Princess Diana.

In order to avoid controversy given their relationship history, the couple opted against hosting a grand royal wedding, and exchanged vows at the Guildhall in Windsor.

While the Queen approved of their relationship, she chose not to attend their wedding ceremony – as she didn’t feel it was appropriate.