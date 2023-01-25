Director of Harry & Meghan documentary claims Buckingham Palace tried to ‘discredit’ series

Liz Garbus, the director of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix documentary, has claimed Buckingham Palace officials tried to “discredit” the series.

The 6-part series, dubbed ‘Harry & Meghan’, featured some shocking claims about their time as senior working members of the Royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also criticised the monarchy in the programme, and its close relationship with the British press.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Liz said each episode gave viewers an insight into the “alleged palace mind games” Harry and Meghan had to put up with.

“For instance, Buckingham Palace said that we didn’t reach out for comment [on the docuseries] when we did,” she continiued.

“They did that to discredit us… and by discrediting us, they can discredit the content of the show.”

At the beginning of the series, a message appeared on screen that read: “Members of the Royal Family declined to comment on the content within this series.”

At the time, Palace sources initially claimed that no members of the Royal family were contacted for comment.

But in response, Netflix sources insisted King Charles and Prince William were both given a chance to reply.

Kensington Palace later confirmed they were contacted by a third-party production company – not by Archewell or Netflix.