Buckingham Palace shares details of King Charles’ coronation weekend

Buckingham Palace has shared details of King Charles’ coronation weekend.

The three-day celebrations will begin with the official coronation of His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Queen Consort at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6.

The coronation will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury and it “will reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry.”

👑 Communities across the UK will be encouraged to come together to celebrate the Coronation with events including Big Lunches, volunteering days and a concert in the grounds of Windsor Castle which will be open to a public ballot. — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 21, 2023

Charles and Camilla will arrive at Westminster Abbey in procession from Buckingham Palace, known as “The King’s Procession.”

After the service, the couple will return to Buckingham Palace in a larger ceremonial procession, known as “The Coronation Procession.”

They’ll then be joined in this procession by other members of the Royal family, who will appear on the balcony to conclude the day’s ceremonial events.

The following day, there will be a star-studded concert at Windsor Castle that will be broadcast by the BBC.

The concert “will bring global music icons and contemporary stars together in celebration of the historic occasion.”

The Palace announced: “The concert will see a world-class orchestra play interpretations of musical favourites fronted by some of the world’s biggest entertainers, alongside performers from the world of dance.”

“The performances will be supported by staging and effects located on the Castle’s East Lawn and will also feature a selection of spoken word sequences delivered by stars of stage and screen.”

The Palace also announced that “several thousand members of the public will be selected to receive a pair of free tickets for the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle” through a national ballot held by the BBC.

The Coronation Big Lunch will also take place on May 9, where members of the community will be “invited to share food and fun together … in a nationwide act of celebration and friendship.”

The festivities will conclude on Monday, May 8 when “members of the public will be invited to take part in The Big Help Out, which will encourage people to try volunteering for themselves and join the work being undertaken to support their local areas.”

The Palace explained: “The aim of The Big Help Out is to use volunteering to bring communities together and create a lasting volunteering legacy from the Coronation Weekend.”

King Charles ascended to the throne following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth last September.