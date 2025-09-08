PICS: Well-known faces line out for a Very suspicious night at Slane Castle!

To celebrate the launch of The Very Collection – and with Very as the official sponsor of The Traitors Ireland now airing on RTÉ One – Very hosted an unforgettable evening of style and entertainment at Slane Castle with a few surprises along the way.
Guests sipped cocktails & mocktails, enjoyed a delicious 3-course dinner, and were entertained by the fabulous Fionnuala Moran on the decks.
The fashion showcase, expertly curated by stylist Corina Gaffey, highlighted the stunning new collection, with the Very fashion team talking everyone through the looks.
Pictured is Dean Kenny and Karen Fitzpatrick at the launch of The Very Collection in Slane Castle, home to The Traitors Ireland, proudly sponsored by Very and now showing on RTÉ One.Photo Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland
Pictured is Suzanne Kane, Andrea Gillian and Mairead Ronan at the launch of The Very Collection in Slane Castle, home to The Traitors Ireland, proudly sponsored by Very and now showing on RTÉ One.Photo Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland
Pictured is Michelle Fitzpatrick at the launch of The Very Collection in Slane Castle, home to The Traitors Ireland, proudly sponsored by Very and now showing on RTÉ One.Photo Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland
Pictured is Aoife Bermingham, Danielle Websdale and Ruby Neeson at the launch of The Very Collection in Slane Castle, home to The Traitors Ireland, proudly sponsored by Very and now showing on RTÉ One.Photo Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland
Pictured are Orla Cusak and Sally Foran at the launch of The Very Collection in Slane Castle, home to The Traitors Ireland, proudly sponsored by Very and now showing on RTÉ One.Photo Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland
Pictured are Zeinab Elguzouli at the launch of The Very Collection in Slane Castle, home to The Traitors Ireland, proudly sponsored by Very and now showing on RTÉ One.Photo Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland
Pictured are Sophie La Touche and Sinead Kavanagh at the launch of The Very Collection in Slane Castle, home to The Traitors Ireland, proudly sponsored by Very and now showing on RTÉ One.Photo Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland
Pictured are Zeinab Elguzouli and Laura Mullett at the launch of The Very Collection in Slane Castle, home to The Traitors Ireland, proudly sponsored by Very and now showing on RTÉ One.Photo Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland
Pictured is Celine Kelly and Dean Kenny at the launch of The Very Collection in Slane Castle, home to The Traitors Ireland, proudly sponsored by Very and now showing on RTÉ One.Photo Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland
Pictured is Louise McSharry at the launch of The Very Collection in Slane Castle, home to The Traitors Ireland, proudly sponsored by Very and now showing on RTÉ One.Photo Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland
Pictured is Reece Creed and Padraig Wilson McCarthy at the launch of The Very Collection in Slane Castle, home to The Traitors Ireland, proudly sponsored by Very and now showing on RTÉ One.Photo Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland
Pictured is Melissah Mullins and Kelly Fitzsimons at the launch of The Very Collection in Slane Castle, home to The Traitors Ireland, proudly sponsored by Very and now showing on RTÉ One.Photo Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland
Pictured is Lynn Kelly at the launch of The Very Collection in Slane Castle, home to The Traitors Ireland, proudly sponsored by Very and now showing on RTÉ One.Photo Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland
Pictured is Sinead O’Brien at the launch of The Very Collection in Slane Castle, home to The Traitors Ireland, proudly sponsored by Very and now showing on RTÉ One.Photo Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland
Pictured is Laura Woods at the launch of The Very Collection in Slane Castle, home to The Traitors Ireland, proudly sponsored by Very and now showing on RTÉ One.Photo Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland
Pictured is Dominique Nugent at the launch of The Very Collection in Slane Castle, home to The Traitors Ireland, proudly sponsored by Very and now showing on RTÉ One.Photo Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland
Pictured is Jess Sheridan at the launch of The Very Collection in Slane Castle, home to The Traitors Ireland, proudly sponsored by Very and now showing on RTÉ One.Photo Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland
Pictured is Lisa Brady and Linda Maher at the launch of The Very Collection in Slane Castle, home to The Traitors Ireland, proudly sponsored by Very and now showing on RTÉ One.Photo Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland
Pictured are Corina Gaffey at the launch of The Very Collection in Slane Castle, home to The Traitors Ireland, proudly sponsored by Very and now showing on RTÉ One.Photo Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland
Pictured is Fionnuala Moran and Anna Duke at the launch of The Very Collection in Slane Castle, home to The Traitors Ireland, proudly sponsored by Very and now showing on RTÉ One.Photo Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland
This article is brought to you by Very – your one-stop shop for everything from fabulous fashion and footwear, to inspiring interiors and all the latest electrical must-haves.
With a range of delivery options including Express Delivery, Free Click and Collect and Free Returns, it’s never been easier to get the brands you love.
Browse now at very.ie