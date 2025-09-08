PICS: Well-known faces line out for a Very suspicious night at Slane Castle!

To celebrate the launch of The Very Collection – and with Very as the official sponsor of The Traitors Ireland now airing on RTÉ One – Very hosted an unforgettable evening of style and entertainment at Slane Castle with a few surprises along the way.

Guests sipped cocktails & mocktails, enjoyed a delicious 3-course dinner, and were entertained by the fabulous Fionnuala Moran on the decks.

The fashion showcase, expertly curated by stylist Corina Gaffey, highlighted the stunning new collection, with the Very fashion team talking everyone through the looks.

This article is brought to you by Very – your one-stop shop for everything from fabulous fashion and footwear, to inspiring interiors and all the latest electrical must-haves.

With a range of delivery options including Express Delivery, Free Click and Collect and Free Returns, it’s never been easier to get the brands you love.

Browse now at very.ie