The Celebrity Traitors faces a schedule twist ahead of explosive finale — Here’s when it’s on

The Celebrity Traitors will face a scheduling shakeup ahead of the explosive finale, with fans eagerly waiting to see who will come out on top.

As the remaining players make their last, desperate moves, the final episode of The Celebrity Traitors promises to be the most dramatic yet.

In the last few episodes, the Faithfuls have made big moves, with them finally catching a Traitor: Jonathan Ross.

However, the Traitors, Alan Carr and Cat Burns, retaliated hard, choosing to murder Celia Imrie in plain sight.

Celia said: “I thought Mr Carr was trying to kiss me! The Treach….anyway, the next morning was really horrible, and I hope they missed me at breakfast.”

“I was having such good fun. It was like being made to go home in the middle of a marvellous party.”

BBC One typically broadcasts The Celebrity Traitors twice a week on Wednesday and Thursday nights.

However, it will only air once this week, on Thursday, November 6, at 9 p.m., for the big final.

The Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked, an after-show, airs on BBC Two right after the main episode.

This means there will not be an episode on Wednesday, November 5.

The remaining contestants include two Traitors, Alan Carr and Cat Burns, and three Faithfuls, David Olusoga, Joe Marler and Nick Mohammed.

Ahead of the final, the bookies’ favourite to win is Cat Burns, according to Online Casino provider Genting Casino.

Following behind her with odds of 5/2 is Faithful Nick Mohammed.