Meet the first confirmed contestant for the 2023 winter series of Love Island

Love Island has confirmed the first contestant for the upcoming winter series.

Tanya Manhenga is a 22-year-old biomedical science student and influencer from Liverpool.

When asked why she signed up for the dating show, Tanya said: “I’m looking for a boyfriend and I think being in a Villa with lots of different people will help me work out who it is I may want.”

The brunette bombshell revealed her dating ick is: “Guys that don’t wear socks in the house. Why are your feet flapping all around the house? Guys have huge feet too, yuck. Also, guys in the bathtub with no bubbles, such an ick, no.”

Tanya also revealed: “I have Vitiligo, which is a skin pigmentation, you may not even notice it. It’s on my lip and I have a stripe on my hair. Not many people know that but I think it’s quite cute. I don’t care about covering it up all the time, I think it’s a vibe.”

A source previously told The Sun: “Tanya really is the whole package, she’s as smart as she is stunning and she looks set to be one this series most popular Islanders.”

“She’s an Islander in waiting, already moving in the same circles as former cast members and with brand deals already under her belt.”

“But her followers already know she’s got a personality to match.”

“This year’s cast is a sassy bunch, packed with banter and good chat, and Tanya is set to lead the pack,” the insider added.

The ninth season of Love Island is set to return to our screens on January 16th, with Maya Jama taking over as host.

