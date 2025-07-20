Ad
Love Island’s latest bombshell Angel Swift ‘secretly dated’ reality TV star Dan Edgar just weeks before entering the villa

Angel Swift and Dan Edgar
Love Island’s latest bombshell Angel Swift reportedly “secretly dated” TOWIE star Dan Edgar weeks before entering the villa.

The 26-year-old made her debut on Thursday, and quickly caused chaos in a twist that saw Lauren Wood dumped from the island as she stole Ty Isherwood.

However, now it has been reported that she was “dating” Dan Edgar, shortly after his split from Ella Rae Wise.

Dan Edgar and Ella Rae Wise

In snaps obtained by The Sun, the two could be seen enjoying the sun in Marbella on the May 2025 bank holiday.

A friend of Angel’s told The Sun: “[Angel and Dan] were seen at various events, it was casual dating but they had fun together.”

Meanwhile, a source told Dan told the publication: “It was just one date really, and it was after he split from Ella. Dan was very much single at the time.”

Angel Swift is a 26-year-old Aesthetics Practitioner & Salon Owner from Maidstone, UK.

From ITV Love Island SR12 on ITV2 and ITVX Pictured: Angel

Speaking ahead of her entrance on how she feels about potentially breaking up a couple in the villa, she said: “That is what’s going to happen so it’s quite exciting really. That’s what I’m in there for.”

“I’ll be very fun, outgoing, and sociable. I definitely like to get involved. Like I say I’m a girl’s girl, but I am in there to find someone so I’m not afraid to step on toes.

“I think I’ll lighten up the Villa because my friends tell me I light up the room when I walk in.”

 

 

