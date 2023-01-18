Love Island fans have the same complaint about ‘gross’ dare on the show

Love Island fans are not happy about a recurring dare that keeps appearing on the show.

We’re only two episodes into the ninth series, and we’ve already seen one of the Islanders lick another contestant’s foot.

During Tuesday night’s episode, Will was dared to lick Olivia’s foot while they were playing a game by the fire pit – leaving viewers in disgust.

Longtime fans of the show will know this isn’t the first time we’ve seen this kind of dare, with toe sucking being a popular dare in the villa too.

It’s safe to say fans have had enough of the show’s apparent obsession with feet, and have even threatened to complain to Ofcom about it.

One viewer tweeted: “What is love islands fetish with feet??”

While another wrote: “WHAT IS WITH LOVE ISLAND AND FEET IM FILING AN OFFCOM COMPLAINT.” [sic]

what is with this show and FEET OMDS #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/FGFkspo6WZ — keira ⎕ (@keirasdunphy) January 17, 2023

WHAT IS WITH LOVE ISLAND AND FEET IM FILING AN OFFCOM COMPLAINT #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/tEUmzoAVgw — fiona (@fifitheflow) January 17, 2023

What is love islands fetish with feet?? every season they have a foot lover somewhere #LoveIsland #feet 👣👣 pic.twitter.com/GfpGLztBmi — Alfsterzzz (@a1fie_m) January 17, 2023

every time there’s a feet dare on this show #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/ME9SV2PJX6 — diana (@diana23xx) January 17, 2023

Im convinced one of the Love Island producers has a foot fetish because every year one of them has to do something foot related and its disgusting. How anyone can be attracted to feet is just eww 🤮 #loveisland pic.twitter.com/XTsK6iPXxj — Michael X (@GeordieJersey1) January 17, 2023

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV and Virgin Media Two.

