Love Island fans call for the return of Movie Night to ‘expose’ THESE contestants

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Love Island fans are calling for the return of Movie Night after the latest episode of the show.

The popular challenge sees the boys and girls split up into teams and take part in a quiz.

Each time a team wins a round, they get to choose which movie clip they want to watch, and the films often expose the antics of their fellow Islanders.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday night, viewers called for Movie Night to make its return, as they want the contestants to see their co-stars’ true colours.

Some fans want the girls to see how Ron “egged the other boys on” while in Casa Amor, while others are hoping there will be a “Girls Girl” movie that shows Olivia talking about the other girls behind their backs.

Take a look at what viewers are saying:

