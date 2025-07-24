Ad
Love Island couple ‘SPLIT’ just days after becoming exclusive as huge row breaks out in the villa

From ITV Love Island SR12 Ep32 on ITV2 and ITVX Pictured: Helena and Harry
Sophie Byrne
Love Island couple Harry and Helena have reportedly split just days after becoming exclusive, as a huge row is set to break out in the villa.

In recent episodes, the 30-year-old has asked his partner to be exclusive, but has been unable to shake his connection with his former flame Shakira.

At the same time, Shakira has confided in her friends that despite her connection with Conor, she cannot help but have feelings for Harry.

From ITV
Love Island SR12 Ep38 on ITV2 and ITVX
Pictured: Harry & Helena

The Sun has now revealed that the love triangle will erupt in upcoming episodes, with Helena finding out about the lingering feelings.

A source said: “That old triangle is very much back. In the bust-up, Harry admitted he still had feelings for Shakira.”

“He said he didn’t plan to act on it, but Helena was gutted and furious and told him she was done.”

“It all happened the day after Shakira dumped Conor and Megan and Blu arrived.”

From ITV
Love Island SR12 Ep39 on ITV2 and ITVX
Pictured: SHAKIRA, CONOR.

In Wednesday night’s episode, despite closing things off with Helena, Harry couldn’t help but gravitate towards Shakira, telling her: “I like talking to you… We haven’t talked to each other for ages.”

“I really think it’s a good idea if we hang out on the outside,” he continued.

After passing by the pair, Conor told Helena, and she fumed: “You don’t think she’s lost her head that me and Harry have gone exclusive?”

 

 

