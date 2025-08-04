First Look: The Islanders spend their last day in the Love Island villa before one couple is crowned the winner

The Islanders spend their last day in the Love Island villa before one couple is crowned the winner.

Following last night’s brutal dumping of Dejon & Meg, the four finalists; Harry and Shakira, Toni and Cach, Yas and Jamie and Angel and Ty spend their final day together.

The remaining couples wake up to their last day in the Villa. Toni says, “Guys, you’ve done so much for us. Ladies, I think it’s time we return the favour. Breakfast is on us today!”

The girls head outside and prepare a breakfast fit for finalists. The Islanders reflect on their Love Island journeys and what’s next for them as couples.

Shakira soon receives a text which reads, “Islanders. Tonight you will have a very special finalists’ dinner. #FinalFeels #OneLastEvening”

Later that evening the boys, all suited and booted, head into the garden and await the girls who soon each make a glamorous entrance leaving hearts racing.

Toni says to Cach, “I don’t think I tell you enough but the way you treat me has made this whole wacky-ass experience worth it. I think everyone has seen how happy you make me. I’m really thankful to be here with you.”

Cach says to Toni, “I feel like our journey has been a rollercoaster, I’m grateful for every moment. You make me feel very comfortable in here. And I don’t think I could’ve done it with anyone else to be honest with you.”

Angel says to Ty, “You’re everything that I look for in a boy. You’re thoughtful, you make me laugh, and I also fancy the pants off you. I couldn’t be happier.”

Ty then says to Angel, “I want to thank you and the Love Island gods for sending you in. I feel like it was at a time when I didn’t know where I was. You came at the perfect time. You’re everything that I look for in a girl. I feel like I am really falling for you.”

Yas says to Jamie, “I feel like the second I met you, I was in for trouble or in for the long-haul. You just get me completely. I don’t tell you enough but I’m so genuinely appreciative of you and everything you’ve done for me in here. You’ve made me so happy.”

Jamie says to Yas, “Obviously when I came into the Villa, I sat down and had a conversation with you – instantly the energy was matched and I knew from that moment you were the girl that I wanted to be spending my time with in here.”

Speaking to Harry, Shakira says, “Doing this experience without you and watching things unfold was so hard because I felt so strongly towards you. You’re everything I could possibly want in a partner. It’s been an amazing last week and I’m excited for the future.”

Harry says to Shakira, “I came in here and thought it would be a lot of fun. Finding you in a Villa in Mallorca was not on my bingo card this summer. I do regret taking too long to tell you how I felt. We both know this is more than surface level – I think it always has been for me.”

As their final day comes to a close, the four finalists celebrate making it this far and all jump into the pool.

Tonight, Maya Jama will crown the winners of Love Island 2025. After eight weeks of coupling up, dumpings, texts and triangles, the series comes to a close and one couple will walk away with a cash-prize of £50,000.

LOVE ISLAND: THE LIVE FINAL TONIGHT AT 9PM ON ITV2 AND ITVX

SuperValu Insurance is our official Reality TV partner this summer.

A leading provider of car, home, travel and life insurance, SuperValu Insurance offers a range of cover options to suit people of all ages and all life stages.

For more information and a quote, check out SuperValu.ie/Insurance.

(SuperValu Financial Services DAC t/a SuperValu Insurance is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland).