First Look: Love Island’s Helena confronts Harry over shock revelation during The Grafties as the fallout continues

Viewers are in for another dramatic episode of Love Island tonight, as the fallout of The Grafties continues with Helena confronting Harry over a shock revelation.

The nominations for Best No Filter Moment and Unfinished Business are unveiled and the revelations raise eyebrows and ruffle feathers for several Islanders.

As the various clips play and they learn the decisions of the public, Dejon admits, “I’m shocked to be honest,” before Toni says: “This is messier than Movie Night!”

The tension continues with the Critics’ Choice award, which they find out will be judged by returning OG bombshells Megan and Blu.

There’s one clip that stands out to them, with Megan saying of their winners: “We picked these two people because I think everyone’s faces spoke volumes when the clip was shown, especially how recent it was…”

With even more new information being brought to light, some Islanders are left with big decisions on their hands, and some big conversation to be had…

Unhappy with Harry’s past conversations revealed during The Grafties, Helena confronts him by the Firepit.

Helena says: “I’ve backed you the whole time I’ve been in here, and you’ve failed me every single time.

“This is what you do to people, Harry… You’re not taking accountability for what I’ve had to watch.”

Harry replies: “I’m not going back on anything I’ve ever said.”

Helena challenges him: “Why are you even with me? You clearly don’t like me.”

But how will Harry respond?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and Virgin Media Two.

