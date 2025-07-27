First Look: Harry makes a bold statement to Shakira as the girls have a chat around the Love Island firepit

Harry makes a bold statement to Shakira as the girls have a well-needed chat around the Love Island firepit.

The aftermath of the Grafties continues for many of the Islanders, including Harry who comes back into the Villa after sleeping outside.

Sitting together inside, Harry and Shakira debrief about how they’re feeling.

Harry says: “I have really tried with her [Helena], but we [Shakira and Harry] had like a week and it was, for me, the feelings were obviously way stronger and still are. I’m sorry I never like tried again. I really thought the door was just, like, slammed.”

Shakira replies: “Do you want some home truths… it’s obviously the way you go about it and the steps you take in between to come to these conclusions obviously hurt people along the way.

“It’s all well and good you saying ‘hold my hands up guys, sorry’ but you still hurt people.”

Shakira adds: “And it’s a pattern,” as Harry says: “Look, I’m either leaving here alone or with you.”

Later in the day, Toni asks Meg to have a chat at the Firepit to clear the air, after clips at the Grafies caused a stir between the group.

Toni tells her: “What I think is the root of the divide, is really the boys,” as Meg says: “It’s so stupid for us to argue over these little things.”

Toni adds: “I know that we’re all friends at the end of the day.”

Meg says: “I’m not going to hold any grudges against what you guys said. You know I love you.”

The pair then decide to gather all of the girls over, too as Toni says: “At the end of the day, we know we’re all friends here. They’re [the boys] the problem!”

SuperValu Insurance is our official Reality TV partner this summer.

A leading provider of car, home, travel and life insurance, SuperValu Insurance offers a range of cover options to suit people of all ages and all life stages.

For more information and a quote, check out SuperValu.ie/Insurance.

(SuperValu Financial Services DAC t/a SuperValu Insurance is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland).