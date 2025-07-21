First Look: Dejon and Yasmin finally chat as tensions rise over a challenge

After refusing to speak to her because he was enjoying his pasta, Dejon and Yasmin finally get to chat, after tensions rose over comments made in the latest kissing challenge.

Dejon seeks to clear the air with Yasmin after refusing to speak the night before.

He begins: “First off, I just want to say apologies for yesterday when you came over to have a conversation and I said no. I felt bad… like I denied you that opportunity.”

Yasmin replies: “For me it was more so in the challenge, you gave me a zero… I would’ve had more respect if you’d have said something like ‘I didn’t kiss her out of respect for Meg as we’re exclusive’ but you made out like it was me.”

“I was just making jokes, I didn’t think anyone would take it seriously,” Dejon continues.

Yasmin clarifies, “It sounded like it was on me that’s why it got my back up a little bit.”

Dejon understands Yasmin’s perspective, admitting he didn’t realise that she had interpreted it that way. He concludes, “I was just joking but if you took it offensively I apologise.”

Yasmin playfully quips, “I hope that pasta was good though.”

